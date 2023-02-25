"Shouldn't be such tag": Shivin Narang on discrimination between TV and film actors

Shivin Narang is an Indian actor, who is known for his 'chocolate boy' looks. He has been been a part of the television industry for almost a decade now. He started off his career in 2012 with Channel V's show 'Suvreen Guggal-Topper of the year'. His character Yuvraj and his cute way of speaking Haryanvi caught the attention of many and it became quite a popular show during that time along with another show on Channel V Humse Hai Life.

Later, he went on to play Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer ki Ardas...Veera and became a household name.Recently in an interview, Shivin said that people should stop demarcating actors as television, web or film actors. "All of us are actors... there shouldn’t be such tags,” he says. The Veera actor believes that whichever medium he works in, he needs to give his best.On being asked if movies were on his mind, while he was doing TV, he further said, "There was no benchmark that I had set when I came to Mumbai; I just wanted to give my best in whatever I take up. When I started with television, there was nothing on my mind as I was a newcomer."

He also added, "Mehnat to har koi karta hai but its all about oppurtunity and luck".The actor was seen in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna last year. He further revealed that right now he has got a couple of films in his kitty but he is currently focused on his upcoming web show.

About Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang made his debut in television in 2012 on Channel V show 'Suvreen Guggal-Topper of the Year' where he played the role of Yuvraj. He also played the role of Ranvijay in Ek Veer ki Ardas...Veera and became a household name. He gained much popularity in the thriller show on Sony TV Behadd 2 along with Jennifer Winget and Ashish Choudhary but the show went off air abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also participated in the TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where he managed to get the fifth position.

He has appeared in several music videos like Dil Zaffran, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, and many more.

Narang made his Bollywood movie Dheet Patangey in 2022 which was released on Hotstar and last year he was seen in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.