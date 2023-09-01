‘Show chhodke chale jao’, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's host Rohit Shetty gets ANGRY at Archana Gautam; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is keeping the audience hooked with its daredevil stunts and the competitive spirit of the contestants. The current season has a diverse list of contestants, from the television industry to the music industry. They are giving their all to win each task. While the host Rohit Shetty cheers the contestants to help them win over their fears, sometimes, he also makes sure to be hard on them. In one of the recent promos, we see him giving Archana Gautam an ultimatum while performing a task.

Rohit Shetty on Archana Gautam’s stunt

Just an hour back, the official channel of colorstv uploaded a promo that begins with Rohit Shetty confronting Archana Gautam about her fear of water stunts. Rohit Shetty asks, Archana, "kya chal kya raha hai? Hum bewakoof nahi hain. Humara team yaha pe subah se recce kar raha hai, ekdin pehle rehersal huya hoga, aur aap pehle bhi ek tarah se paani ka stunt tha, aapne nahi kiya tha. (What's going on here? I am not stupid. Our team already did recce and made arrangements here, rehearsal must have been done a day back. You skipped doing a water stunt previously as well)" Then the clip shows a flashback of Archana being scared to jump into the water, while Rohit Shetty asks her to jump. Further, the host adds, "Yaa toh aap aaj decide karo aur nahi toh show chhodke chale jao. Masti mazaak ek taraf hai, par jaha pe aap strategy banate hain na personally haar gaye hai. Jab humare strategy ye hain, toh apne teen o kyun decide kiya koi kisiko dhakka nahi marega? (Either you decide now or you leave the show right now. Jokes apart, when you make a strategy, you accept defeat. When you all decided the strategy already, why did you decide again that you won't push anybody into water?)"

Watch the promo video here:

As Shiv responds, Rohit Shetty tells him, "Bigg Boss nahi hai ye, yaha par ye sab language nahi chalega. (makes a gesture with his hands) ‘Aao, dikhate hain’” Stuntman hain mein, acche achhe ki patloon geeli hote huye dekhi meine. (This is not Bigg Boss, we do not use these languages here. I am a stuntman, and I have seen many peeing their pants during stunts) Do not raise your voice in front of me."

The promo video is uploaded with the caption, “Archana ko mila Rohit Shetty se ultimatum. Kya Darr ko jeetne ka hai contestants mein dum? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13”

ALSO READ: Tony Kakkar treats fans with audio of his conversation with Bigg Boss 16's Manisha Rani; Heard it yet?