Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih show how sisters bond; Watch video of their hilarious conversation

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Shraddha not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. Despite having an erratic schedule, the Kundali Bhagya actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Shraddha Arya shares a close bond with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih . Both are often seen creating interesting reels and pictures and sharing them with their fans. Today again the Kundali Bhagya actress took to her social media handle and shared a video with his fans. In this clip, we see Shraddha tells Anjum, "Be nice" Anjum replies, "I'm always nice" Shraddha then tells her, "Really nice not bitchy nice" Anjum then tells her, "You're trying my hands now but it's fine!" Sharing this clip, Shraddha wrote, "Me to my sister in front of my in-laws." In the caption, she wrote, "Me To My Sister In Front Of My In-Laws." Fans have showered their love on them and dropped several comments on this video.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's career:

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc. She is presently a part of the hit show Kundali Bhagya and essays Preeta.

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years, and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.