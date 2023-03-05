Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora give a glimpse of the upcoming twist in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora is among the most popular shows on-screen and has a massive number of viewers. Earlier, the show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead, and his chemistry with Shraddha was adored by the viewers. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora stepped into his shoes and was equally loved by the viewers. His on-screen chemistry with Sharddha aka Preeta also received immense love from the fans. Now, ardent fans of the show will soon see a major twist in Kundali Bhagya as the makers will now introduce a generation leap.

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's new PICS:

Today, Shraddha Arya shared some new photos from the sets of her show on her social media handle. In the first picture, we see Shraddha aka Preeta, and Shakti aka Arjun are all smiles as they pose with their reel newborn baby. We then see a few candid snaps of the Luthra family adoring the newborn baby. Fans are now curious to see how the story will take a new turn after the 20-year generation leap in Kundali Bhagya.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Update on Kundali Bhagya:

According to an ETimes TV report, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad will soon be roped in to essay the lead role in Kundali Bhagya. A source confirmed this news and told the publication that the lead actor Shakti Arora will no longer be a part of the show after the generation leap. Reportedly, Shakti is now quitting the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children.

It is also said that Sanjay Gangani will also not be a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta, will continue to be a part of the show. The source also revealed that names like Debattama Saha and Srishty Jain were also considered to essay the female lead in the show. However, Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawar have not yet confirmed this news.

Kundali Bhagya airs Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

