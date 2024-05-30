Popular actress Shraddha Arya has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time. The actress became a household name after playing the lead role in the hit show, Kundali Bhagya, and remains a prominent part of the daily soap. However, as per the latest reports, Shraddha hasn't been visiting the sets to shoot for the show as she is struggling with her health issues.

Shraddha Arya faces health issues:

According to the India Forums report, Shraddha Arya is shooting for Kundali Bhagya from her home due to her back injury. The portal's sources informed that she is filming close-up shots from home in order to not hamper the shoot schedule.

Speaking about the same, the Kundali Bhagya actress informed the portal that she was advised to not travel for a few days because of her lower back issues. Shraddha expressed that the work cannot stop so she is shooting for a few scenes from her home.

Sharing her health update, Shraddha mentioned that she is feeling better and believes that it shouldn't get much attention. The actress said, "Everyone falls sick once in a while, then recovers and gets back to their routines. It's common."

For the uninformed, Shraddha Arya has been a part of Kundali Bhagya since 2017 and essays the role of Preeta.

Shraddha has undoubtedly been a fantabulous actor and has proved her dedication to her craft over the years. Before Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha starred in several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and more.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Ekta Kapoor's produced show, Kundali Bhagya has been in the headlines lately. As per reports, the other three lead actors of the show - Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali were reportedly planning to exit the show. However, as per the latest developments only Sana Sayyad, who essayed the role of Palki, took a midway exit from the show. Adrija Roy will be stepping into Sana's shoes to play the character.

Speaking about Baseer and Paras, the two refuted rumors of exiting Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, Sana Sayyad is expecting her first child with her husband Imaad Shamsi due to which she decided to quit the show.

