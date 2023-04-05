Shraddha Arya continues shooting for Kundali Bhagya despite being injured, showsoff fractured leg in new PIC

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The diva rose to stardom after essaying the lead role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception, and her acting chops gained her immense success and fame. Along with her acting, her amazing fashion sense also became the talk of the town.

Shraddha Arya gets injured:

Shraddha Arya maintains an active social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, the Kundali Bhagya actress got injured on the sets of the show and shared this update with her fans. In the snap, it was seen that Shraddha’s leg is fractured. Despite being injured, Shraddha continues shooting for Kundali Bhagya to entertain her fans.

A few hours ago, Shraddha took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her fractured leg while she was traveling to shoot in her car. Sharing this snap, the actress wrote, “The show must go on! (& so the show off)”

Take a look at her PIC here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya has worked in many popular shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and so on. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, Anjum Fakih in pivotal roles. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya asks Paras Kalnawat to stop spoiling her; Actor gave the sweetest reply