Shraddha Arya, decked up in a red saree, calls herself a 'Soniye Heeriye Girl'; WATCH

Shraddha Arya is one of the popular actresses of the television industry owing to her good looks and unique persona. The actress enjoys a massive social media following as she keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life. The actress has been a part of the daily soap Kundali Bhagya for five years now and her character is loved by the viewers. She is often seen sharing funny videos and pictures with her co-stars from the sets of the show. Recently, she shared a video of herself grooving to her first ever song and fans can't stop reacting to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a video of herself where she can be seen grooving to her first ever song ‘Soniye Heeriye.’ In the video, she was decked up in a red saree and paired it up with a floral white blouse. She looked gorgeous as she kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup. In the caption she wrote, ‘That Soniye Heeriye Girl Forever!’ As soon as she shared the video, it made her fans and friends nostalgic. Actress Kanika Mann’s comment read as ‘It’s my forever fav.’ Here’s the video

About Shraddha Talking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Besides this, she has also featured in many music videos alongside several popular actors.

