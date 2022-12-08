Shraddha Arya drops a VIDEO of her renovated abode, says 'Most beautiful transition I have ever documented'

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. In May 2022, Shraddha informed her fans that she bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai, close to her parent's home. In August 2022, the actress shared a glimpse of the entrance of her new abode.

Today, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her renovated house. At the beginning of the clip, it is seen that the actress' house is under construction and after the transition, we see her abode is beautifully renovated with wooden flooring and a lavish sofa and other furniture. Sharing this video, the actress captioned, "The Most Beautiful Transition I Have Ever Documented.#HOME" Fans and friends flooded the comment section of her video with their congratulatory messages.

Take a look at her beautiful abode:

Shraddha Arya conned by an Interior Designer:

For the unversed, in May 2022, when Shraddha bought this lavish property, the actress was very enthusiastic about doing the interior and had hired an interior designer for it. Shraddha was in Vishakhapatnam with her husband, Rahul Nagal for a few days while her house was renovating. However, when she returned the actress was taken aback when she realized that the designer she hired had conned her and ran away with her money too. She exposed the Interior Designer by tagging him in her videos and pictures on social media. Later, the issue got solved, and Shraddha hired another designer, who renovated her house.

Shraddha Arya's career:

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc. She is presently a part of the hit show Kundali Bhagya and essays Preeta. Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.