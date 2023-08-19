Shraddha Arya drops third set of birthday celebration pictures with FamBam; Check Out

Shraddha Arya turned a year older on August 17. Even after two days of her birthday, she is still uploading pictures of the celebration of her special day. The first set of pictures uploaded on the birthday evening was a birthday post she wrote for herself showing a quiet celebration with her husband. This was followed by another intimate celebration with her family. Now, the Kundali Bhagya actress has uploaded another set of pictures that show her friends have also joined with her family members to celebrate the actress' birthday.

Shraddha Arya's recent post on her birthday

About an hour ago, the actress shared a series of pictures that showed off a glamorous birthday celebration. In the first photo, Shraddha's husband Rahul Nagal is seen feeding her a cake, the second one shows Shraddha posing with her sister and Rahul, and the other pictures that follow show the birthday girl in the company of her friends and other family members. Anjum Fakih is also seen at the celebrations. For the celebration, Shraddha wore a metallic golden strappy gown. There's also a video showing the birthday girl cutting a cake and another showing her husband putting a crown on her head and helping her wear the birthday sash. Everyone around her clap and sings as she does a little happy dance. Uploading the photos, she wrote in the caption, "I think I’m not meant to have quiet birthdays. I really tried this time! lol. Thank You My FamBam for making it special for me."

Take a look at Shraddha's birthday pictures here:

Shraddha Arya's quiet birthday celebration

The evening of her birthday saw her sharing photos of a quiet celebration as she uploaded a few pictures of her lying on the bed with her husband, Rahul Nagal. Uploading the pictures, she wrote, "Sneak peek into what Birthdays look like after a certain age. Birthday Vibes in the comfort of my own space and People." Later she also cut a cake and celebrated with her family. For this intimate dinner with her family, she chose a red pleated ruffled mini dress.

