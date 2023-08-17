Shraddha Arya enjoys her birthday in the ‘comfort of her own space’ with husband Rahul Nagal; Watch

Shraddha Arya is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The Kundali Bhagya actress who is seen on television screen as Preeta Arora is not just celebrated for her acting prowess, but also for her lovely personality and style picks. The actress enjoys an immense fan following and wishes are dropping in since morning. From her co-stars to fans, everybody extended heartfelt wishes on the actress' birthday. Now, Shraddha Arya took to social media to upload a post on how her husband made her day special.

Shraddha Arya's birthday post

Just an hour back, Shraddha Arya uploaded a series of photos that comprise a pink shark soft toy, a video of her annoying her husband, a bunch of flowers, and a birthday note. The caption accompanying the videos and photos is about spending her birthday at her home. The caption for the post reads, "Happy Birthday To Me! Sneak peek into what Birthdays look like after a certain age, Birthday Vibes in the comfort of my own space and People #BirthdayGirl" In the series, the last photo is of a bunch of flowers on a table and a note that the actress held in her hand. It reads, "Dear Wifey, wishing you the happiest birthday ever and wishing you a lifetime of joy. love you." There's also a video that shows Shraddha Arya resting her head on her husband's chest and covering his face with the soft toy as he scrolls through his phone.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's birthday post for herself here:

Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy, and others comment on her post

Reciprocating to her post, colleagues and industry friends of the actress wished her happy birthday. Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy happiest birthday. Love light and all the birthday brights." Rashami Desai also commented, "Happy birthday Shraddha." Some of her fans also wished her in the comment section.

Earlier today, Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih wrote a sweet birthday note for her. Shakti Arora uploaded a photo of him with the actress and wished her on her birthday. Another co-star of her, Paras Kalnawat, also wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen Of Hearts," and penned a long caption to wish her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: Anjum Fakih’s non-rhyming poem and goofy pics make the perfect wish