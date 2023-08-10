Shraddha Arya gives a tour of her aesthetically pleasing vanity van and it's every actor's dream; Watch

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is among the most talented actors in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has struck a chord with audiences, making her a household name. With a magnetic screen presence and relatable performances, Shraddha has effortlessly captured the hearts of viewers. Her strong social media presence further amplifies her popularity, connecting her directly with fans across the globe. Today was no different! Shraddha now gave her fans a tour of her personal space.

Shraddha Arya gives tour of her vanity fan:

Just a few hours ago, Shraddha Arya delighted her fans and social media followers with a glimpse into her second home, her vanity van. Unlike others, Shraddha's vanity van surpasses mere aesthetics; it boasts a stunning and thoughtful design. The interior is adorned with a harmonious grey and white color scheme and has amazing purple and white color combination furniture. Within Shraddha's vanity van, there is a cozy purple sofa for relaxation, while a compact dining table with two chairs offers a comfortable space for having meals.

We then see a beautifully adorned dressing table with an expansive wall mirror takes a prominent place in her vanity. Adding to the attraction are plush, furry carpets that perfectly complement the overall aesthetic. Also, a striking portrait of Shraddha hanging on the other wall, a central air conditioner and thoughtfully placed plants further contribute to the space's charm.

After sharing a series of photos, the Kundali Bhagya actress went on to share a video, beginning from the entrance of her vanity van. As Shraddha moves ahead of the entrance, we notice a wall-mounted sofa and an air conditioner. Moving further, a mirror comes into view, placed conveniently beside the entrance. A white door then stands as a partition, separating her dressing room from the entrance area. The walls are adorned with large mirrors and elegant lamps, adding to the overall aesthetic.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha's vanity van resembles nothing short of a paradise, perfectly mirroring the actress's impeccable taste for aesthetics and interiors. Sharing these photos, Shraddha captioned, "The Place where I spend more time than I do at Home …. my SELF-LOVE VAN aka My Vanity Van. #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt."

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya made her Television debut with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. Shraddha was also seen making a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

