Shraddha Arya gives out perfect summer vibes in a vibrant yellow saree; See PICS

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. The actress has been essaying the role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Her chemistry with Karan Luthra essayed by Shakti Arora is adored by the audience. She has been part of the show for more than three years now and the audience loves her character. Besides being Preeti of Kundali Bhagya, the actress enjoys an immense fan following on social media. She maintains an active presence and shares with her fans snippets from her daily life.

Besides her acting skills, Shraddha is also known to make stunning outfit choices. Whether she is dressing up for an event or a date with her husband, the actress makes sure to dress for the occasion. Recently she uploaded a photo on her Instagram from her visit to a temple and Shraddha chose a yellow saree for the outing. Draped in a yellow cotton saree with frill in the border and pink polka dots, her outfit spells out summer. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Jai Vasudev #GovindaGovinda.”

Take a look at the gorgeous actress here:

From the photos, it can be seen the actress was visiting the Simachalam Temple in Vizag and was posing with her husband, Rahul Nagal. On November 2021, the actress tied the knot with Rahul who is a naval officer posted in Vishakhapatnam.

Shraddha Arya’s career

Shraddha began her career in the year 2006 with a Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali. She went on to act in several Telugu, and Kannada movies. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Nishabdh and Paathshaala. The actress has been part of Life OK shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Shraddha is currently playing the role of Preeta Luthra which made her a household name. Besides TV shows and movies, Shraddha has acted in several music videos including Shael Oswal's Soniye Hiriye which became quite popular.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia's mother was rushed to the hospital as she meets with an accident; Son Kshitij shares details