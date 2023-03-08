Shraddha Arya goes 'color crazy' as she celebrates first Naval Holi with husband

On the occasion of Holi, the celebrities were seen in a different mode all together. From playing with colours to enjoying delicious, many TV celebs are enjoying the festival to the fullest. Similarly, popular actress Shraddha Arya was seen celebrating Holi with her husband Rahul Nagal. The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her updates despite of having a tough schedule of shoots as she is playing the character of Preeta Luthra in Kundali Bhagya for past seven years.

"My First Naval Holi Bash! "The Men & Women In White" Are Actually Pretty Color Crazy!," her post read.

Her personal life

Shraddha Arya married Naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021 after dating each other for almost a year.

Shraddha's career

Shraddha began her career in the year 2006 with a Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali. She went on to act several Telugu, Kannada and Punjab movie. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Nishabdh and Paathshaala.

She has been part of Life OK show like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and currently playing role of Preeta Luthra which became a household name.

Arya has acted in number of music videos including Shael Oswal's Soniye Hiriye which became quite popular.

