Shraddha Arya hosts a send-off dinner for Anjum Fakih ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, pens a sweet note

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. While shooting for the show, the actress formed a great bond with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih aka Srishti. Both are often seen creating interesting reels and clicking pictures, and sharing them with their fans. Now, as Anjum is all set to fly to Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Shraddha did a cute gesture for her friend.

Shraddha Arya's new post:

Shraddha Arya hosted a send-off dinner for Anjum Fakih ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Sharing a few snaps from their dinner date, Shraddha wrote, "Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night! I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih, no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember, your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have. And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group. #FantasticFour #KBGang #KundaliBhagya #PreetaSrishti."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Replying to her, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih wrote, "Thank you di… you have been my anchor since Kundali begun… holding on to all the memories we made… I am gonna miss ya and you know it… I love you… @sarya12 My Hwatties @paras_kalnawat @baseer_bob thank you for all the love and wishes… am glad you two are part of my life… to always and forever."

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya has worked in many popular shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and so on. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

