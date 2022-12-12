Shraddha Arya is one lucky wife; Find out why

Shraddha Arya is a name that needs no introduction in the telly world. The actress got married to Rahul Nagal in 2021 and the couple looks amazing together. Kundali Bhagya's lead often shares pictures and videos of them on social media. She is very active on Instagram and often shares fun reels with her husband, which go viral among her fans. Shraddha was recently mobbed by her fans when she was coming out of the venue after the event. Here her husband came to her rescue.

In the viral video, Shraddha Arya is seen dressed in a shimmery silver gown and her hair was tied in a bun. As she was walking towards her car, the media rushed towards her for bytes. But her husband rushed to rescue and gave his hand for her to hold and move ahead. The media and her fans were amazed by the sweet and protective gesture by her husband, who was accompanying her to the event.