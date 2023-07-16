Shraddha Arya is overwhelmed with gratitude as Kundali Bhagya clocks 6 years; calls it 'incredible experience'

Kundali Bhagya has captivated viewers since its inception. It first aired in July 2017 and went on to become one of the longest-running and most successful shows on television. With its engaging storyline and stellar cast, the show, led by the talented Shraddha Arya, has kept audiences hooked and enthralled. Notably, the chemistry between the lead characters Karan (played by Shakti Anand) and Preeta (played by Shraddha Arya) has garnered immense love from viewers, contributing to the show's consistent reign atop the viewership charts and its numerous accolades. The most loved show completed 6 years.

Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya hitting the milestone of 6 years

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya recently achieved a momentous milestone as it completed six glorious years on the air. The jubilant occasion witnessed the entire team celebrating the remarkable journey of the show. Expressing her overwhelming emotions, Shraddha Arya, who portrays the beloved character Preeta, expressed her gratitude and joy for being part of such a significant achievement. Shraddha said, "Honestly, it is truly surreal to be part of an accomplishment like this. For a show to run successfully for six years and remain one of the top-rated shows on television is a big deal. As Kundali Bhagya completes its remarkable 6-year journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy."

Take a look at the team of Kundali Bhagya here:

Shraddha Arya on playing Preeta

Shraddha Arya has been one of the only faces who remained constant in the show. After the show took a generation leap, many new faces were introduced, but Shraddha continued to essay the lead role of Preeta. Talking about her role, Shraddha added, "It has been an incredible experience portraying Preeta and being a part of this iconic show. I owe this success to Ekta Ma'am, the creative team, and above all, the viewers of the show. The love and support from our fans has been overwhelming, and I am deeply grateful for their constant encouragement. Kundali Bhagya has become a second home, a family, and I cherish every moment spent with my co-actors and the dedicated crew. Thank you all for making Preeta a household name, I promise to continue giving my best and keep you hooked with unexpected twists and turns in the upcoming episodes."

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Atul Parchure on cancer diagnosis: 'I couldn't talk, used to fumble while talking'