Shraddha Arya pens note of gratitude as Kundali Bhagya's Preeta and Karan get stars named after them; See PICS

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The diva rose to stardom after essaying the lead role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception, and her acting chops gained her immense success and fame. She received many awards for her impeccable performance and continues to get rewards for her hard work.

Shraddha Arya's new post:

A few hours ago, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and shared an interesting post with her fans and followers. In this post, the actress shared that her character Preeta and Kundali Bhagya's male lead character Karan has got stars named after them. She is seen dressed as Preeta as she flaunts her achievement.

Sharing these pictures, Shraddha penned a note of gratitude and wrote, "Kundali Bhagya aur Preeta Karan ko aapne diya dher saara pyaar, aur hamari jodi ko banaane ke liye yaadgaar, ZeeTv ne aasmaan mein humare naam par darz kar liye hain do sitare, Jo hain Ek dusre ke Bahut Paas Shukriya aap sabhi ka , khaas kar ke @zeetv, @ektarkapoor , @balajitelefilmslimited , @sahil.sharma540 aur @dheerajdhoopar ( @shaktiarora , @shaktianandofficial ) ka. #BinaryStar."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Shraddha's comment section and congratulated her. Dheeraj Dhoopar who essayed the Karan also commented on Shraddha's post and wrote, "(heart emoticon) #preeranforever," Sanjay Gagnani also commented and wrote, "Shouldn’t it be 4 stars !? (laughing emoticon)," Sriti Jha, Supriya Shukla, Adhvik Mahajan and several others also reacted to Shraddha's post.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show witnessed a generation leap a few months ago, and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

