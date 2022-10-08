Shraddha Arya shares a hilarious tutorial on how to show 'your abs to show in every photo’; Watch
Shraddha Arya shares a comical video on shows abs in pictures.
Shraddha Arya has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in several popular shows. At present, she plays the main lead character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has been entertaining the fans with her acting chops. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them with glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Recently she shared a fun tutorial of clicking pictures.
In the video shared by Kundali Bhagya actress, she is seen with her friend Heena Parmar. She is seen teaching her how to click picture where it looks like you have abs. As Shraddha turns, her friend pushed him and tells her to go gym for getting abs. Shraddha looks stylish in the video as she sported a tie and dye pattern athleisure. She wrote in the captions, “If you want your abs to show in every photo !!!.”
See the video here-
Ruhi Chaturvedi, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and Charu Malik and many others dropped laughing emojis on the video. A fan wrote, “Got it thanks for tip”, another wrote, “#shraddhaarya you are so cute”, etc.
On the personal front, Shraddha Arya left everyone surprised by announcing her wedding with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a common friend and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realised their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.
On the work front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar and a golden stamp with Karan’s signature.
