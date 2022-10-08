Shraddha Arya shares a hilarious tutorial on how to show 'your abs to show in every photo’; Watch

Shraddha Arya has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in several popular shows. At present, she plays the main lead character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has been entertaining the fans with her acting chops. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them with glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Recently she shared a fun tutorial of clicking pictures.

In the video shared by Kundali Bhagya actress, she is seen with her friend Heena Parmar. She is seen teaching her how to click picture where it looks like you have abs. As Shraddha turns, her friend pushed him and tells her to go gym for getting abs. Shraddha looks stylish in the video as she sported a tie and dye pattern athleisure. She wrote in the captions, “If you want your abs to show in every photo !!!.”