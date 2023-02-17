Shraddha Arya shares a selfie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as they travel to Kerala; See PIC
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya shared a flight selfie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as they travel to Kerala. Check out the picture.
Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. The actress has been a part of the daily soap Kundali Bhagya for five years now and her character is loved by the viewers. She is often seen sharing funny videos and pictures with her co-stars from the sets of the show and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on the actress. Recently, Shraddha shared with her fans that she is travelling to Kerala and guess who was travelling with her.
Shraddha Arya travels with Mohanlal
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a selfie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as they were travelling to Kerala. Sharing the selfie, the actress wrote ‘Flying to God’s own country #Kerala.’ Well, we are waiting for more updates from the actress as she has given zero hints about her upcoming projects.
Check out the photo here
About Shraddha
Talking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Besides this, she has also been featured in many music videos alongside several popular actors.
