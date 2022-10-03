Shraddha Arya shares a video of her and husband Rahul Nagal gorging a scrumptious dessert

Shraddha Arya has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in several popular shows. At present, she plays the main lead character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has been entertaining the fans with her acting chops. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them with glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Shraddha is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. Due to Rahul's nature of work, the couple barely gets time to spend with each other. But when they do, they often steal the limelight by sharing their love-filled glimpses with their fans. Shraddha Arya recently shared a new video on her Instagram story with her husband, Rahul Nagal. In this video, the duo is seen enjoying a scrumptious brownie and looking satisfied as they take a bite of it.