Shraddha Arya shares a video of her and husband Rahul Nagal gorging a scrumptious dessert
Shraddha Arya is a part of the popular daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya'.
Shraddha Arya has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in several popular shows. At present, she plays the main lead character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has been entertaining the fans with her acting chops. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them with glimpses of her personal and professional lives.
Shraddha is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. Due to Rahul's nature of work, the couple barely gets time to spend with each other. But when they do, they often steal the limelight by sharing their love-filled glimpses with their fans. Shraddha Arya recently shared a new video on her Instagram story with her husband, Rahul Nagal. In this video, the duo is seen enjoying a scrumptious brownie and looking satisfied as they take a bite of it.
On the personal front, Shraddha Arya left everyone surprised by announcing her wedding with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a common friend and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realised their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.
On the work front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar and a golden stamp with Karan’s signature.
