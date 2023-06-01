Shraddha Arya shares appreciation post for the ‘love of her life’; Watch

Actress Shraddha Arya is making the most of her married life. The Kundali Bhagya actress is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. The couple tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Since Rahul is posted in Vishakhapatnam, the actress often travels between Mumbai and the port city balancing her work and family. Recently, the actress seems to be enjoying her time at Vishakhapatnam as she is staying there with Rahul and sharing a lot of photos and videos on social media.

Shraddha Arya's recent video for hubby

Today, Shraddha took to social media to upload an appreciation post for her husband, Rahul. The video starts with Rahul carrying her bags while walking towards their flight as Shraddha walks slowly with a stick. Another clip shows Shraddha making a wish in front of a cake and giving a peck on Rahul's cheeks. The last video is a clip from inside the car where Shraddha is seen wearing a saree and caressing Rahul's cheeks while he stares at Shraddha. She uploaded the video with the caption, "For the Love of my Life and this Song." For the background song, Shraddha chose the current trending song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'.

Reacting to the video, fans, and friends of the actress commented how adorable the video is. Some also commented Shraddha and Rahul are the perfect couple.

Take a look at Shraddha's video here:

Shraddha's Instagram story

Shraddha also took to her Instagram story and uploaded a video where the actress is seen posing in front of a giant statue of a child, and wrote in the caption, 'Why does it look like that Vishakhapatnam beach has a statue of baby me?' The actress and the statue sport an almost similar hairstyle- two ponytails on both sides. Shradhha posed in a white dress with a wide belt at the waist.

