Shraddha Arya shares PICS with co-star Shakti Arora; Drops a hunch on an upcoming twist in Kundali Bhagya

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Shraddha not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. Despite having an erratic schedule, the Kundali Bhagya actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Today, Shraddha took to her social media handle and shared several pictures with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Shakti Arora . In these pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her fake baby bump in a yellow ethnic suit. We also see Shakti posing alongside her in this picture. Reportedly, Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a leap of 20 years and a new star cast will be roped in to essay the lead roles. Sharing a hint about it, Shraddha shared these pictures and wrote, "Beware! Bump ahead… A 20year long Bump in time ;) Stay tuned as it’s only gonna get bigger & better #kundaliBhagya @zeetv @shaktiarora." Rashami Desai, Supriya Shukla, and more have dropped emoticons on Shraddha's post.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's career:

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc. She is presently a part of the hit show Kundali Bhagya and essays Preeta.

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years, and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.