Shraddha Arya showers kisses on husband, twins with him in adorable video; Watch

Shraddha Arya, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a profound Indian television actress. Shraddha is also a doting wife and loves to share about her husband with her fans. The actress is well known for her amazing sense of fashion. Today, through her Instagram account, Shraddha showed everyone how much she loves her husband.

Shraddha Arya shares a video on her social media

Today (8th Aug), Shraddha shared an adorable boomerang video on her Instagram account with her loving husband where she can be seen showering him with kisses. She captioned the video, “Tum Kya Mile - Our favorite lines for each other from a song.”

This phenomenal actress keeps her fans updated about her work as well as about her personal life. Shraddha keeps sharing pictures from the set of the serials or the movies, with her husband, family, and friends.

Shraddha always keeps an eye on the latest trend and she is often seen following it as well. A few weeks back, Shraddha posted a photo of herself with a baby, to which many of her fans assumed that the couple had their first baby. Addressing the concern raised by the picture, the actress clarified that she indeed became a mom, but a reel-life one. Shraddha mentioned that the baby she was holding along with her co-star Shakti Arora is from the set of Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal's love story:

In November 2021, speaking with the Times Of India, Shraddha Arya revealed her love story with her husband,Rahul Nagal. The actress said, “We decided to get married just last month. I had no idea I would tie the knot so soon. I was dating Commander Rahul Nagal (now a Captain) for almost a year but we had not thought of marriage. I also believe in being discreet and not talking about my personal life, till something concrete is happening.”

Shraddha also shared how the two met, “We met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, he was based in Mumbai but we used to meet each occasionally because we both had hectic schedules. But we realized that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city.”

She added, “The long-distance made us realize what we felt for each other. That’s when we decided to take our relationship to the next level.”

Work-wise, Shraddha started her career with a talent hunt show. She made her first debut with the Tamil movie and then slowly ventured her way into the Bollywood and TV industry.

