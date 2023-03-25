Shraddha Arya wraps up her Maldives trip on a high note; Watch VIDEO

Shraddha Arya is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. Over the years, she has been ruling over the hearts of millions with her brilliant performances on the television screen. Lately, the actress has gained a huge recognition for her portrayal of the role of Preeta Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. She is also quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts.

The Kundali Bhagya actress recently took some time off from her busy schedule and flew to Maldives with her husband Rahul Nagal to celebrate the latter's birthday.

Shraddha Arya, who had an absolute gala time, also didn’t forget to update her fans about each and every fun moment of her vacation.

Recently, she took her Instagram to post a story where she is seen saying "Bye Bye Maldives". The Instagram story is indicating that Shraddha's amazing trip has come to an end and is going towards a seaplane.

Shraddha's career

Shraddha has been part of several shows like- Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She also appeared in several music videos which include Shael Oswal's Soniye Hiriye .

Coming to her personal life, Shraddha is married to Rahul Nagal, who is an Indian Navy officer. The couple tied knot in November 2021 after dating each other for almost six years.

