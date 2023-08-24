Shraddha Arya’s cab driver has a special request and it is related to her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has kept audiences hooked since it aired for the first time. It is one of the most successful television shows that features Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Shakti Anand, and Anjum Fakih, among others. These pivotal characters are loved by the audiences and recently the show completed 6 years of successful running. Today, Shraddha Arya shared a fangirl moment while going to work. Her cab driver who religiously follows Kundali Bhagya had a sweet request for the actress.

Shraddha Arya’s cab driver has this request for her character

Taking to her social media platform, Shraddha uploaded a short video of an incident that captured the hearts of her fans. She had a fangirl moment on her way to work as the cab driver shared what a big fan he is of Shraddha Arya's character in Kundali Bhagya, Preeta. The video featured her sitting in the backseat of the cab, the city's streets passing by outside the window. What caught the attention, however, was the heartfelt conversation she had with her cab driver. As the driver drives, he raises his arm and says, "Preeta didi, aap khali serial mein roti rehti ho, ekbar toh haaste huye hum dekhna chahte hai, ekbar, please. Hamare request hain (Preeta, I have only seen your character crying in the serial, I want to see you smiling, at least once, please. it's my request)" Touched by his fan's observation, the actress laughs out and says, "Okay, ye request mein apne serial makers ko bol denge. (I will forward this request to the showmakers)"

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

Further, the driver continues to prove what a big fan he is of the show and says, "Sachhi, mein kasam kha ke bolta hu, aap kaunsa ek episode bol do waha pe kya huya tha, hum bata denge waha pe ye huwa tha, saarein episode dekha hai, par sachhi mein rotii rehte ho madam (I swear, you can name any episodes, I can tell you what happened in tha tone, I have seen all the spisodes, but you keep crying in all)" The actress gives out a chuckle and says, "Theek hai, ab thoda haaske dikhati hu. (Okay, now I will laugh in a few episodes)"

Shraddha uploaded the video with the caption, "A humble request from my can driver bhaiya to the makers/creatives of the show. Zyada nahi toh ek episode mein hi hassa do." She also tagged Ekta Kapoor in the post.

