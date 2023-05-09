Shraddha Arya’s Diet Decoded: Find out what keeps the Kundali Bhagya actress healthy

Shraddha Arya rose to fame after essaying the role of Preeeta in Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. The show began in 2017 and is one of the longest-running daily soaps. Shraddha has been part of the show since its inception. The actress started her career as a model and has been part of several music videos as well before making it to television. Besides her acting chops, the actress enjoys popularity for her good looks and sartorial picks. From rocking it in a sari to flaunting her curves in a swimsuit, Shraddha Arya turns heads in any outfit she wears.

Shraddha Arya’s Diet Decoded

It’s not unusual for fans to look at the stunning photos of celebs and wonder how they stay so fit. While their transformations do not happen overnight, the right diet and fitness plan play key roles in their transformation. Shraddha Arya is also known to be very particular about what she eats. She avoids junk food and is a health freak. Let’s take a look at her diet:

Shraddha Arya’s breakfast

Shraddha Arya starts her day right with a scrumptious breakfast. Health experts often stress why breakfast is the most important meal of the day and not to skip breakfast ever. Shraddha Arya’s go-to breakfast is nothing fancy, it’s oats, granola, milk, and a bowl of fruits. Oatmeal contains fibre and protein, and it has loads of health benefits. It keeps weight in check and explains how Shraddha maintains the perfect figure. She also has a glass of warm water before eating her breakfast.

Pre-lunch

There’s a pre-lunch meal that the actress follows and she takes a glass of fruit juice or coconut water before having lunch. She believes in a balanced diet and eats everything in small portions. Before lunch, she also eats a bowl of fresh salad with a light dressing.

What Shraddha Arya eats for lunch

Shraddha keeps her lunch light. She either prepares her own dishes or tries to eat home-cooked meals. For lunch, she eats chapattis, a bowl of vegetables or light chicken curry, and a bowl of curd.

After lunch, Shraddha always prefers to have green tea which she preferably takes in the evening. She eats a bowl of nuts with green tea.

Shraddha’s dinner

Again, for dinner, Shraddha eats light and usually has soup or a bowl of fresh salad. Because she has a hectic schedule throughout the day, she eats dinner early, around 7 p.m.

What’s for cheat days?

Unlike others, Shraddha does not have cheat days. Instead, she eats whatever she wants, and whenever she likes. The key is to eat in small portions and that’s what the actress does. So, fans often see her treating her taste buds to chocolates, pastries, and other sweet dishes. Her co-star Paras Kalnawat also spoils her with sweet treats. But instead of gorging on it, she takes only small bites.

