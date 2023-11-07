Shraddha Arya’s ‘Diwali simple’ look annoys Anjum Fakih as she arrives in shorts and a tee; Watch

Shraddha Arya who earned a prominent identity with her portrayal of Preeta on Kundali Bhagya recently dropped a funny video featuring her friends. In the snippet, she is seen playing a prank on her co-actress and bestie Anjum Fakih. Shraddha Arya shared the video on her Instagram, giving a peek into her pre-Diwali celebrations with Anjum Fakih.

Shraddha Arya drops hilarious reel from pre-Diwali celebrations ft. Anjum Fakih

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya shared a video in which she along with her girl gang is seen playing a prank on Anjum Fakih. The snippet begins with Anjum coming into the room where Shraddha is sitting with her female friends. While all the girls are decked up in traditional wear for the pre-Diwali celebrations, Anjum makes an entry in her gym clothes.

As soon as she sees her besties dolled up for the festival, she gets annoyed and rants, “Yaar tum logon ne bola tha ke casual kapdon mein aana, ye kya saj dhaj ke baithe ho tum log aur mein gym ke kapdon mein hun (Guys, you people said that I am supposed to come in casual clothes. Now, you are all dressed up in fancy clothes and I am in my gym outfit). What the hell?” Shraddha tries to calm Anjum down and says, “Arey chalta hai yaar.”

Atop the amusing reel, Shraddha Arya wrote, “When your friends said: Aaj hum bhi casually dressed hain (We are also dressed casually today).” In the caption, Anjum penned, “We said SIMPLE but "DIWALI SIMPLE" and added laughing emojis.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya collaborative Instagram post with Anjum Fakih:

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya started her career in the world of entertainment with ZeeTV’s talent hunt show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She became the first runner-up on the show. Post this, the 36-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. She later featured in Bollywood films like Nishabd and Paathshaala.

Shraddha Arya began her journey on television with Life Ok’s Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She tasted success with the show Tumhari Pakhi and further rose to fame with Dream Girl- Ek Ladki Deewani Si. Shraddha Arya has been playing lead on Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya since it aired in July 2017. The show also stars Shakti Anand, Baseer Ali, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad.

