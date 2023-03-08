Shraddha Arya's Holi is as colourful as it gets; See latest PIC

The entire country is busy celebrating the joyous occasion of Holi today. As the festival is known for bringing colours into one's life, our celebrities also do not shy away from celebrating it whole-heartedly. Similarly, renowned TV actress Shraddha Arya also immersed herself in the vibe of the festivities and played Holi. Being a part of the television industry for almost seven years now, the Kundali Bhagya-actress is also quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated.

Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha posted a picture, where she was seen with her face smeared with gulaal and a silver oxidized choker around her neck. The picture clearly indicated the carefree vibe in which Shraddha was enjoying the festival.

Shraddha Arya is married to Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer. They met through mutual friends and after dating each other for a year, they tied the knot on November 2021 in an intimate affair.

Shraddha's career

Shraddha began her career with a Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali. Then she went on to act in Abhitabh Bachchan starrer Nishabd. She has also been part of shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl which was aired on Life OK.

Currently, she is playing Preeta Luthra in Zee TV's most popular show Kundali Bhagya and has become a household name.

