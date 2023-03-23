Shraddha Arya's latest pics in black swimsuit take internet by storm; See post

Shraddha Arya is considered to be one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry, known for her amazing acting skills as well as her brilliant fashion sense. She has won millions of hearts with every character she has played on screen. Shraddha has been playing the lead role of Preeta Luthra in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya for the past seven years.

Apart from this, she is also very active on social media and keeps updating her fans regarding her personal and professional life.

Currently, she is holidaying in Maldives with her husband Rahul Nagal and is constantly sharing pics and videos on her Instagram handle, which is making her fans check her account every now and then.

Shraddha's new post

Shraddha has recently posted pics, where she is seen in a totally different avatar from her character Preeta. The actress can be seen wearing a sexy black swimsuit, giving her a perfect vacation look. She is plays with sand, while posing for pictures.

"To The Sand!" the post read.

Shraddha's workfront

Shraddha has been part of shows like- Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Kundali Bhagya and many more. In 2019, she participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.She also appeared in several music videos including Shael Oswal's Soniye Hiriye from which she became a popular face in the industry.

Talking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to Rahul Nagal who happens to be an Indian Navy Officer. Both of them met through a mutual friend and after dating from almost 6 years, the couple tied knot in November 2021.

