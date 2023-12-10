Shraddha Arya’s relatable take on an attempt to gossip with bestie Anjum Fakih in public is unmissable; Watch

Shraddha Arya, who frequently treats fans with engaging content on social media, recently posted a reel wherein she is seen goofing around with her Kundali Bhagya bestie, Anjum Fakih. The two never fail to impress their followers with hilarious and relatable videos.

Shraddha Arya shares hilarious video with BFF Anjum Fakih

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya shared a collaborative reel with Anjum Fakih. In the video, the two are seen enacting a funny situation wherein Shraddha is trying to secretly show a girl to Anjum but the latter is making everyone aware of their gossip by talking loudly.

The snippet begins with Shraddha whispering to Anjum, “Dheere bolna. Woh ladki hai na blue top mein (Talk softly. That girl in blue top).” Anjum interrupts in between and says out loud, “Woh blue top wali ladki (That blue top girl).” Shraddha tried to stop Anjum and tells her, “Dheere bol. Uski ex hai. Chup kar (Talk slowly. She is his ex. Shut up).” Anjum blares, “Kiski ex hai (Who’s ex is she).” Shraddha beats her head in despair looking at Anjum’s behavior.

Alongside the clip, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Why Is She So Loud Yaaaarrrr!!!??? Sun Liya Usne.” The text on the top of the reel reads, “Whenever I try to gossip with my bestie in public.”

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post:

Soon after, netizens started flocking to the comments section with their amusing reactions. One user wrote, “This loudspeaker is me.” Another said, “Ur reels are always funny, especially when you two are together.” A third one penned, “(My sister) This is what happens when we are sitting with our family and there is someone we do not like.” “Shraddha is exactly me,” read a comment.

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya started her acting career with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. She later featured in Bollywood films like Nishabd and Paathshaala.

The 36-year-old actress began her journey on television with Life Ok’s Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She catapulted to fame with Tumhari Pakhi. Shraddha became a household name after playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. The show features her as a physiotherapist, Preeta Arora. It aired for the first time in July 2017.

