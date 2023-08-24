Shraddha Arya's whopping fee per episode of Kundali Bhagya will leave you shocked; Find out

Talented star Shraddha Arya is one of the top-rated actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of audiences with her talent and good looks. The diva rose to stardom after essaying the lead role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show began in 2017 and is one of the longest-running daily soaps. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception, and her acting chops gained her immense success and fame. She became a household name and fans adorably address her as Preeta instead of her real name.

Shraddha Arya fees per episode of Kundali Bhagya:

Through her role in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya consistently showcases her remarkable talent, leaving a profound impact on audiences. Her exceptional acting prowess and strong industry demand have positioned her to command a substantial remuneration for each episode of the show. According to the News 18 report, Shraddha Arya earns around Rs 1 lakh per episode of Kundali Bhagya. Yes, you read it right! This significant amount emphasizes Shraddha's reputation as a reliable and esteemed artist in the entertainment industry. Her achievements highlight her unwavering dedication, remarkable skill set, and consistent hard work.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show which premiered on July 12, 2017, recently witnessed a generation leap a few months ago. Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

About Shraddha Arya's career:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. She was also a part of Nishabd, a Ram Gopal Verma directional. For the first time, Shraddha essayed the lead role in the hit show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several other shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. Speaking about her last project, Shraddha recently starred in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya gives a tour of her aesthetically pleasing vanity van and it's every actor's dream; Watch