Shraddha Walker murder case led to Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan's breakup; 5 statements he gave to the cops

The sudden demise of Telly actress Tunisha Sharma came as a shock to her fans and her loved ones. Post the death of the actress, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police on the allegations levied by Tunisha’s mother. The duo was co-stars in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Reportedly, they broke up 15 days before the actress ended her life. She was under a lot of stress and anxiety.

Sheezan Khan, who is a telly actor and was previously dating Tunisha, has been arrested by the police, and an investigation is going on. As the actress left no note when she took her life, her ex-boyfriend has become the prime suspect in the case. As per the police investigations till now, Sheezan Khan has revealed these 5 reasons for his breakup with Tunisha, 15 days before Tunisha’s demise.

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala

Reportedly, during the police investigation, Sheezan shared that he was very disturbed by the tense atmosphere in the country, after the murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, that he decided to end the relationship with the actress.

Religion issue

The actor shared that he is a Muslim and she was a Hindu. As per reports, he felt that there was no future in their relationship due to religious differences and therefore, he decided to part ways.

Age Gap

Sheezan Khan also shared in the investigation that there was a huge age difference between them. Sheezan is 28 years old presently and Tunisha was just 20 when she passed away. So, due to this, the actor called it off.

Reveal about Tunisha’s prior suicide attempt

As per reports, Sheezan had shared in the investigation that a few days ago before killing herself, Tunisha had attempted suicide and he had saved her. He claimed that he had told her mother to take special care of her in her fragile condition.

Tunisha dealing with depression

The actor Sheezan has reportedly shared with the police that she was under stress, which is also assumed to be the reason for taking such a drastic step. For the unversed, in Tunisha’s earlier interviews, the actress has opened up about how she dealt with stress and anxiety after her father and grandmother passed away. She further revealed that she had taken medication for the same.

Sheezan Khan Arrest

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her show on December 24. On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan Khan into police custody for four days after the actress’s mother filed a case against him. He is considered the prime suspect in connection with alleged suicide. Waliv police had produced him in court after his arrest for abetment to suicide. The case is registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. In a recent development, it has been reported that Sheezan is not cooperating during the investigation.

Sheezan Khan’s career

Sheezan started his acting career in 2013 with Jodha Akbar and is known for his role as Sultan Murad Mirza. He then starred in Silsila Pyaar Ka, in which he played the role of Vinay Saxena. The actor became popular after his stint in this hit show. Later, he became a part of several TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. Sheezan is also active on social media and has quite a good fan following there. A fitness freak, and an avid traveller, his social media posts prove his passion for these activities.

Celebs react to Tunisha Sharma’s death

After Tunisha's death news, several celebrities like Shivin Narang, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sayantani Ghosh, Kanwar Dhillon, Rashami Desai, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Akanksha Puri took to their social media handles and extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones.

About Tunisha’s funeral

Tunisha's funeral will be held on 27 December but there has been no official announcement of the same. The actress’s family is currently waiting for her aunt, Tunisha’s mother’s elder sister, and their other relatives to reach Mumbai but they did not get tickets due to Christmas.

Tunisha Sharma’s career

The 20-year-old Tunisha began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Not only this, but the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors.

DISCLAIMER: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.