Here's why Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh took time to make relationship official with Akshay Mhatre

Shrenu Parikh is one of the talented actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has been a part of several popular shows that were a massive hit among the audience. Currently, the actress is playing her stint in the show Maitree Ki Uljhan where she is starring with Zaan Khan, Namish Taneja and Bhaweeka Choudhary. Fans are super excited to watch Shrenu on-screen after a long hiatus. Recently, the actress opened up about her relationship status during the promotion of her current show. Shrenu Parikh opens up about her relationship status

Talking about her relationship, Shrenu said "I am not single anymore. I am very much committed to Akshay (Mhatre)," shared the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir actress. She added, "We took time to make this official because we first wanted to be sure about each other. Being public figures, we didn't want anyone else to tell our parents before we do, or they read it in the newspapers and woh bole kya tum dono committed ho? So we kept it under wraps. We both were quite clear from day one that we will not go ahead with our relationship if our families don't agree to it. Both Akshay and I are family-oriented and similar on this front."

About Maitree Talking about Maitree, the show is set in Prayagraj and focuses on the exciting and dramatic journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. Shrenu is seen playing the titular role in the show. She is a simple and down-to-earth girl, and her beauty lies in her simplicity. In an interview with Times of India, Shrenu revealed, "Love triangles have been made since ages in Bollywood and small screen. I know when our first promo hit the television screen a lot of comparisons were drawn with another TV show, Parineeti and we got a lot of messages. But we knew what we were making and we know that the show is not a typical Dil Toh Pagal Hai track.

