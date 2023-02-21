Shrenu Parikh reveals the kind of role she likes to play on screen; Says 'I am happy taking the charge....'

Shrenu Parikh is one of the talented actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has been a part of several popular shows that were a massive hit among the audience. Currently, the actress is playing her stint in the show Maitree Ki Uljhan where she is starring with Zaan Khan, Namish Taneja and Bhaweeka Choudhary. Fans are super excited to watch Shrenu on-screen after a long hiatus. Recently, the actress opened up about the kind of roles she likes to play on screen.

Recently in a media interaction, Shrenu said that ‘I must have done something right, opted for good content that I am still getting work as per choice. Then, being offered central characters is an add-on. I consider myself really lucky that work has never been an issue for me. I have worked on my terms and reaping the result of my unrelenting hard work.’

Talking about the kind of role she is open for, the actress said ‘I am happy taking the charge and playing protagonist on TV instead of running for films where there is no assurance about the kind of role I will get and I am not ready to be a side character, somewhere. Though I have done films like Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan and Lamboo Rastoo but for now it’s television for me. Also, I strongly feel that my ongoing show Maitree will be a game changer for me in coming days.’

Shrenu Parikh opens up about her relationship

When asked about her current relationship the actress said that ‘I have decided to come out in the open about my relationship at the right time. I am not single! I am very much committed to actor Akshay (Mhatre). I took time to talk about it as we both wanted to be sure about each other first. Being celebs, we didn’t want the news to reach our respective families before we tell them. But now, as we have decided to take a step further in our lives together, we decided to spill the beans.’