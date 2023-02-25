Shrenu Parikh to marry boyfriend Akshay Mhatre? Here's what we know
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh was recently in Lucknow to promote her show Maitree where she revealed her marriage plans with boyfriend Akshay Mhatre.
Shrenu Parikh rose to fame for playing the lead role of Aastha in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir opposite Avinash Sachdev. The actress is currently seen essaying the lead role in the ZeeTV show Maitree which aired earlier this month. While she is busy promoting the show, the actress recently opened up about her relationship with Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki co-actor Akshay Mhatre. In one of the promotional events in Lucknow, she revealed that she is not single anymore. This is the first time the actor talked about their relationship publicly.
The couple enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and there are several fan pages dedicated to the couple, with names like Shrekshay, Shrenu and Akshay forever, etc. They do not shy away from their love on social media and upload cute photos and videos with each other. Given the popularity of the couple, fans would be overjoyed to know that the actress has opened up about marriage plans. When asked about her relationship status, the actress shared, "I am not single anymore! Well, let me tell you that I am very much committed to Akshay (Mhatre)." She also added that they wanted to be sure of each other and get their parents' approval first before making anything public.
Talking about whether it was difficult to convince the parents, the Maitree actress shared, "Well for Akshay it was quite easy. I remember he introduced me to his family as a co-actress though they guess that was what we were up to. However, it wasn't so easy for me to convince my parents as they always wanted me to get married to a Gujarati guy, also Akshay being an actor too was an issue, not a major one though. They tried convincing me to give our relationship a second thought but finally, when they met Akshay a few times, they liked him a lot. And finally agreed to our relationship."
Shrenu’s marriage plans
The actress revealed that she was considering getting married to Akshay, but her commitment to work has kept her busy. When Times of India asked her when she is getting married, she said, “Not at the moment though it was sometime back, and then I signed in for this daily show which is my priority at the moment. I am shooting for seven days a month for this daily. So the marriage has taken a little back seat but things are gradually developing on that front. Hopefully, Akshay and I will get married by the end of this year.”
