Shrenu Parikh to marry boyfriend Akshay Mhatre? Here's what we know

Shrenu Parikh rose to fame for playing the lead role of Aastha in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir opposite Avinash Sachdev. The actress is currently seen essaying the lead role in the ZeeTV show Maitree which aired earlier this month. While she is busy promoting the show, the actress recently opened up about her relationship with Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki co-actor Akshay Mhatre. In one of the promotional events in Lucknow, she revealed that she is not single anymore. This is the first time the actor talked about their relationship publicly.

The couple enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and there are several fan pages dedicated to the couple, with names like Shrekshay, Shrenu and Akshay forever, etc. They do not shy away from their love on social media and upload cute photos and videos with each other. Given the popularity of the couple, fans would be overjoyed to know that the actress has opened up about marriage plans. When asked about her relationship status, the actress shared, "I am not single anymore! Well, let me tell you that I am very much committed to Akshay (Mhatre)." She also added that they wanted to be sure of each other and get their parents' approval first before making anything public.