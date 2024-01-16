Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Ram tells BrahmaRishi he will accompany him to Ayodhya

Shrimad Ramayan is reigning the charts within two weeks of the show going on air. The mythological drama is receiving praises for its stellar cast, impressive performances, cinematography, and grand set designs. In the coming episodes, viewers will witness Lord Ram played by Sujay Reu fulfilling his duties as a son. He will reach Ayodhya along with BrahmaRishi.

Lord Ram keeps his father’s promise

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo of Shrimad Ramayan. It begins with BrahmaRishi taunting Maharaj Dashrat, saying, “You spend a happy life with your princes and princesses. I will knock on some other door for help. But don’t ever say it again ‘Pran jayein par vachan na jaye (Life may go, but not the promise)’.”

As BrahmaRishi leaves the court, Lord Ram stops him. He says a few words in his praise and informs him that he will be fortunate if BrahmaRishi allows him to come with him to Ayodhya.

In another frame, Lord Ram asks his father why he wanted a son. In his reply, Maharaja Dashrat says that he wanted to give a successor to Ayodhya.

The caption of the promo loosely translates in English to, “Will King Dasharat be able to give up his love for his son and let Lord Ram go away from him?”

In the previous episode of Shrimad Ramayan, viewers saw Lord Ram defending Ahilya after hearing about her pain of being tagged as a characterless woman. He also sets her free from the curse.

In the previous episode of Shrimad Ramayan, viewers saw Lord Ram defending Ahilya after hearing about her pain of being tagged as a characterless woman. He also sets her free from the curse.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a retelling of an ageless narrative. It premiered on Jan 1, 2024. The television triumph is bankrolled by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. It airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Within 15 days, the show on great Indian epic has earned the status of one of the biggest shows in recent history of Indian television history. Shrimad Ramayan has opened to good word of mouth because of its quality of production and captivating way of storytelling.

The incredible cast of Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu as Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita, and Basant Bhatt as Lakshman.

