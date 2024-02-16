With Sujay Reu as Lord Rama and Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita, Shrimad Ramayan is performing decently on television among the Indian audience. The mythological saga will soon delve into that part of the tale when Rama and Sita go into exile for 14 years. As per the promo, Lord Rama firmly agrees to give up the Ayodhya's throne to honor his mother Kaikeyi's wish. Lord Rama also consents to live in the forest for 14 years.

Lakshman gets emotional

The new promo released by Sony TV on its social media handles shows Lakshman and Lord Rama sharing an emotional moment. The former's heart is wrenching after hearing about Rama going into exile for 14 years. Talking to his elder brother Rama, Lakshman says, "Mere to mata pita, bandhu-sakha, sab kuch aap hi hain na bhaiya. Main aapke bina kaise reh paunga. Mai nahi reh paunga bhaiya (My parents, brothers and friends, you are everything, brother. How will I be able to live without you. I may not be able to live, brother)."

He hugs Rama and cries his heart out. Seeing the brothers getting teary-eyed, their mother and Mata Sita also get emotional. Lord Rama asks Lakshman to stop crying and says, "Shaant ho jao. Yeh ashru mere veer Lakshman ko shobha nahi dete. Yeh vanvaas kewal Rama ke liye hai Lakshman (Please calm down. These tears do not suit my brave Lakshman. This exile is only for Rama)."

Listening to his words, Lakshman asks him, "Rama ki paribhasha kya hai bhaiya? Kya uss paribhasha ka ek atoot ang Lakshman nahi hai? Yadi nahi hai toh, har lijiye mere praan aur mukt kijiye mujhe iss peeda se (What is the definition of Rama, brother? Isn't Lakshman an inseparable part of that definition? If it is not there, then take my life and free me from this pain)."

Rama consoles his younger brother and mentions, "Kaisi baatein kar rahe ho tum. Meri taraf dekho Lakshman. Yeh satya hai ki Rama ki paribhasha mein Lakshman sabmillit hai kintu Lakshman ki paribhasha mein Lakshman ki janni aur uski patni dono ka mahatwapurna bhaag hai. Aur unke liye bhi tumhara kartavya hai Lakshman (What kind of conversation are you doing? Look at me. It is true that Lakshman is included in the definition of Rama but in the definition of Lakshman, his mother and his wife are important parts. And you have a duty to them too)."

The recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan has the caption, "प्रभु श्री राम ने लक्ष्मण को परिवार के प्रति उनका कर्त्तव्य याद दिलाया। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Lord Shri Ram reminded Lakshman of his duty towards his family. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)."

Watch the Shrimad Ramayan's recent promo here:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is an attempt by the makers to bring the values of Lord Rama before the people in its truest form. Based on the life of Maryada Purushottam Ram, the epic saga features Arav Chowdharry, Shilpa Saklani, Basant Bhatt, alongside the lead actors.

Shrimad Ramayan started airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

