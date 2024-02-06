Shrimad Ramayan is loved by the audience and enjoys a decent viewership. The way makers have brought the values of Lord Rama before the people is truly spectacular. The mythological saga, starring Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal as Lord Rama and Mata Sita respectively, is creating a significant buzz with its current track. A new promo of the show has been released that shows Lord Rama and Mata Sita getting married.

Lord Rama and Mata Sita embark on a new journey

In the forthcoming episode, viewers will witness Lord Rama getting married to Sita. The official social media handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo for Shrimad Ramayan. The short promo clip opens up with the two taking pheras around the holy fire. Dressed in wedding attire, Prachi Bansal looks ecstatic as Mata Sita, while Sujay Reu looks regal as Lord Ram.

While they continue to do the pheras, King Dashrath, King Janak, and others shower their love and blessings on them, thereby, making the environment sacred and holy. As the wedding rituals proceed, Lord Rama promises Mata Sita to do the right thing, respecting his family and many other aspects.

We hear her saying, "Main sada aapke aur aapke parivar mein poshan aur kalyan mein rath rehne ka vachan leta hun (I promise to always be engaged in the nourishment and well-being of you and your family)." He further adds, "Main asada nisthavaan rahunga aapke ya aapke parivaar par aane wali har sankat ki dhaal banunga (I will always be loyal and will be a shield against any trouble that may befall you or your family)."

The promo is uploaded with caption, "वचन के फेरों में बंधे सिया-राम। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Siya-Ram tied in the pheras of promises. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)."

Have a look at the promo:

Moreover, the clip also shows Mata Sita promising Lord Rama during the pheras. She says, "Main saidaiv aapki ardhangini bankar aapke bal aur sambal ka stambh ban kar rahungi (I will always be your better half and your pillar of strength and support)." Then, she comes up with another promise of life. Lord Rama then states, Main vachan deta hun ki dharm purvak arth ka arjan kar ke aapki sabhi kaamnayein purna karunga (I promise to fulfill all your wishes in a just way)."



Mata Sita promises, "Main aapke dharmpurvak archit dhang ka sadupyog karungi. Aapke saath, parivaar, aur sansaar ke kalyan hith mein moksh prapt karungi. Aapke parivaar ko sada prem aur sneh se baandhe rakhungi (I will do well to your sacred image. I will attain moksh for the welfare of your friends, family, and the world. Will always keep your family bound with love and affection)."

Further, Lord Rama adds, "Jeevan ke har nirnay mein aapka paramarsh lunga. Har pooja mein, daan mein, aur yatra mein aapko apni sehcharini banaunga (I will take your advice in every decision of life. I will make you my companion in every puja, charity and journey)."

Taking the pheras, Mata Sita adds, "Dharm ke path par aapka haath thaame aage badhungi. Yadi kabhi aapke dharm par yaa aap par koi sankat aaya toh aapki raksha ke liye, main apni pran dene se peeche nahi hatungi (I will walk forward with your hand on the path of religion. If ever any trouble befalls you or your religion, I will not hesitate to sacrifice myself to protect you.)."

