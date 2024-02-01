Shrimad Ramayan has once again brought Lord Rama's values before the audience in its purest form. It has only been a month since the mythological saga started airing but the show has already picked up a decent pace in terms of TRP and viewership. As of now, Shrimad Ramayan has been making a buzz owing to the current track of the show.

Lord Rama's conversation with King Janak

As per the new promo of Shrimad Ramayan released by Sony TV on its official social media handle, Lord Rama arrives to marry Mata SIta. The divine marriage has lots of guests attending the grand occasion, including Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Well, the new promo clip opens up with King Janak washing and touching Lord Rama's feet as per the rituals.

Rama firmly stops Janak from doing so and says, "Iski koi aavshyakta nahi. Meri ardhangini ke pita, mere bhi pita huye. Aur pita putra ke charann sparsh kare, yeh maryada nahi (There is no need for this. My better half's father, is my father, too. And it is not dignified for a father to touch his son's feet)."

To this, King Janak replies, "Par var pooja ki pratha toh sadiyon se chali aa rahi hai putra Rama (But the tradition of groom worship has been going on for centuries, son Rama)." Lord Rama then explains, "Var ke pag isiliye dhoye jaate hain ki wo pavitra aur maleenta rahit pagon se ek naye sambandh mein prasthaan kare (The groom's feet are washed so that he may set out into a new relationship with holy and pure feet)."

He further adds, "Iss naate aap mere pag par jal avashya daalein kintu humare sambandh mein charan spars ke adhikaari sadaiv aap rahenge (Therefore, you must pour water on my feet, but in our relationship I will always be entitled to touch your feet)."

For the unversed, Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu as Lord Rama and Prachi Bansal as Mata SIta. It also features Arav Chowdharry and Nikitin Dheer in the roles of King Dashrath and Lankapati Ravana, respectively.

