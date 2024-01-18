Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati give impeccable description of Shri Ram’s story

Shrimad Ramayan has topped the charts within two weeks of being on air. The classic retelling of an ageless narrative is compelling and has garnered interest from the audience because of its incredible cast, impressive performances, cinematography, and enormous set designs.

In the coming episodes, viewers will witness Lord Ram, played by Sujay Reu, reaching Ayodhya with Brahma Rishi. In Ram’s honor, Shiva and Parvati will enact his story, captivating everyone in the court.

Lord Ram keeps his father’s promise

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo for Shrimad Ramayan. It begins with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati singing praises for the city of Ayodhya. They narrate facts about the place in a beautiful manner.

Soon after, Shiva and Parvati start telling the story of Lord Ram. They state, “So, one night Viswamitra reached Ayodhya. He asked Dashrat to let go of his beloved son, Ram. Ram chose to fulfill his obligations as a son and began his journey to Ayodhya. He faced several hurdles during this time but overcame them all with bravery.” Towards the end of their performance, Shiva and Parvati chanted, “Jai Shri Ram (Victory to Lord Ram).”

The caption of the promo loosely translates in English to “Shiv Ji and Parvati Devi give an incredible description of the story of Shri Ram.”

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological tale that has generated significant buzz since it premiered on Jan 1, 2024. The television triumph is bankrolled by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. It airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Within a short period, the show has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. It is being tagged as one of the biggest shows in the recent history of Indian television. Shrimad Ramayan is churning out intense drama, solidifying its status as one of the top-rated shows on SonyTV.

The stellar cast of Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu as Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita, and Basant Bhatt as Lakshman.

