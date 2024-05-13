Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Sita Maa uses grass straw to protect herself from Ravana; WATCH
The current track in Shrimad Ramayan focuses on Mata Sita’s resilience against the advances made by Ravana. She is making sure that the demon king doesn’t come close to her.
Shrimad Ramayan has managed to garner an immense response from the ardent followers of TV shows. The show is getting regarded as one of the best renditions of the Hindu epic. Presently, the mythological drama is showcasing how Hanuman reaches Ravana’s Lanka and sets in motion his plan to rescue Sita Maa. The fresh teaser depicts Sita’s strategic move to stop the demon king from coming close to her.
Hanuman watches as Sita stands bravely against Ravana
The new promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Hanuman admiring Mata Sita from a distance. He gets excited and decides to come in front of her. But as the Monkey God takes a step towards Sita, Ravana makes an entry with his army. Hanuman halts and watches the dialogue between Sita Maa and Lankapati.
Ravana comes and tells Goddess Sita that she has no one now. He says that her Ram cannot reach here even in his dreams. The demon king gets angry with Sita as she doesn’t look at him. He says that nobody in this world has shown the courage to turn away from Ravana and his patience is breaking with her negative behavior. Ravana informs Mata Sita that she has forced him to become a demon and now, he will marry her forcefully.
In retortion, Sita picks up a grass blade and uses it as a weapon against Ravana. She puts it in his path and this prevents him from making any advances towards her.
The caption of the promo reads, “स्त्री की मर्यादा की रक्षा के लिए तिनका भी तलवार है।देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Even a straw is a sword to protect the dignity of a woman. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”
Take a look at the latest teaser of Shrimad Ramayan:
About Shrimad Ramayan
Shrimad Ramayan is an intriguing tale encompassing several interesting events from the Indian saga. Led by Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer, the show airs on SonyTV and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.
