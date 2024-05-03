Sony TV show Shrimad Ramayan has been getting the love of the audiences with its portrayal of Lord Ram and his teachings. The show is currently featuring one of the very important junctures of Ramayan, called as the Sundarkand Adhyaay wherein Lord Hanuman searches for Mata Sita.

As this chapter unveils Lord Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama, actor Nirbhay Wadhwa who plays Hanuman's character spoke about the track and upcoming episodes of the show.

Nirbhay Wadhwa on Sundarkand Adhyaay in Shrimad Ramayan

Nirbhay Wadhwa who has played the character of Lord Hanuman's character multiple times on Indian Television is yet again seen essaying the same role in the show. Talking about the important juncture of Sundarkand Adhyaay in Shrimad Ramayan, Wadhwa stated that the track focuses on Lord Hanuman's devotion to Lord Ram.

He said, "The Sundarkand Adhyaay showcases Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion to Lord Ram (Played by Sujay Reu) and his willingness to undertake any task to serve him. Displaying his immense strength and agility by crossing the ocean to reach Lanka, Lord Hanuman encountered various challenges along the way but his faith in Ram is steadfast and gives him the strength to pave the way. Shooting for this important juncture of the epic has been exhilarating and from here on, the show will see many such pivotal moments in the fight of good against evil."

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan teasing Sundarkand Adhyaay:

On his journey to find Mata Sita and reach Lanka, Lord Hanuman encounters numerous challenges. With the assistance of Pakshiraj Sampati, a devoted follower of Lord Rama, Hanuman successfully locates Goddess Sita and proceeds towards entering Lanka, no matter what obstacles come his way.

While striving to rescue Mata Sita, Hanuman confronts formidable adversaries such as Mainaka Parvata, Simhika, and Lankini. Overcoming all of Ravana's (Nikitin Dheer) aides, Lord Hanuman remains resolute in his mission to enter Lanka and defeat him.

