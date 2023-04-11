Shubhangi Atre Birthday: Vidisha Srivastava to Vikas Kalantri, take a look at Angoori bhabhi’s birthday wishes

A popular television actress, Shubhangi Atre has been in the entertainment industry for some time now. While the actress has worked in many hit shows of Ekta Kapoor, her stint as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai made her a household name. Today, the audience’s favorite Angoori bhabhi turns a year older. Shubhangi is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. So, she didn’t miss sharing with her fans the wishes she received from her friends and family.

Vikas Kalantri’s wish for the actress

Actor Vikas Kalantri took to his Instagram account to upload a picture with Shubhangi which seems to be from Ganesh puja and wrote, “Happy Birthday rockstar, lots and lots of love and hugs to you.” Shubhangi reposted the photo and wrote, “thank you buddy.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Vidisha Srivastava’s wish

Vidisha Srivastava who essays the role of Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai wished her co-star with a photo from the sets. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to this beautiful lady.”

Daughter Ashi’s wish

Shubhangi Atre’s daughter Ashi shared a handwritten birthday note and a cute card for her birthday. The actress called it ‘most precious’ as she uploaded the photo of the card on her social media. The birthday card starts on a humorous note as Ashi wrote, “Damn, you’re 42, getting old huh!” The actress uploaded the post with the caption, “Most precious for me. Thanks my world.”

The actress also had midnight celebrations as her best friend surprised her with cake and flowers. She shared the video to her Instagram story where Shubhangi is seen in her nightwear eating cake with her friend.

Pinkvilla wishes Shubhangi Atre a very happy birthday!

