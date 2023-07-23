Shubhangi Atre remembers her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-actor Deepesh Bhan on his first death anniversary

Popular television actress, Shubhangi Atre has been in the entertainment industry for some time now. The actress rose to fame with her stint as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She stepped into the shoes of Shilpa Shinde to essay the character of Angoori Bhabhi. It was a popular show on television that enjoyed immense fan following. One of the show's actors, Deepesh Bhan, passed away in July last year.

Shubhangi Atre remembers Deepesh Bhan

Actor Deepesh Bhan was known for playing the role of Malkhan in the show. The actor passed away last year after succumbing to brain hemorrhage. He collapsed on the ground after playing cricket and was rushed to the hospital. His sudden demise shocked everyone as he was known to be a fitness enthusiast. Today morning, Shubhagi took to social media and uploaded a photo with the actor to mark his death anniversary. The photo, taken at Shubhangi's farmhouse shows them on the ground after they planted a few saplings. The actress shared the background story of the photo in the caption. Shubhangi wrote, "This pic is from my farmhouse, deepu ne chulhe par khana banaya tha,,,,,sirf yaadein reh jaati hai. Its been a year Deepu @deepeshbhan ,,miss u yaar"

Take a look at Shubhangi's photos here:

Reaction of fans

Fans of the show got nostalgic seeing the photo that Shubhangi uploaded. They wrote about how Deepesh Bhan was a great entertainer and made the show memorable. One wrote, "Miss you Malkhan bhaiya," another commented, "Yakeen toh Aaj bhi nhi hota, Waqt kab itni jaldi guzar jaata hai." One user commented, "This news shocked me... FIR/MICIM se bhaiya ko dekh raha tha laga koi apna chala gaya..we miss you but you'll be never forgotten." Some also quoted Deepesh's dialogue from the show in the comment.

