'Shubho Saptami': The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti wishes fans on 7th day of Durga Puja

Navratri is in full swing. From performing pujas to festival food, these 9 days of Goddess Durga are celebrated with zest and zeal. Many celebs like Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Shraddha Arya, and others have shared their Navratri celebration with fans. Among them is The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti who has been entertaining audiences with her comedy gigs and acting. The actress has been part of the entertainment industry for over a decade. She recently shared glimpses of the Durga Puja with her fans.

'Shubho Saptami': Sumona Chakravarti wishes fans

The Barfi actress Sumona Chakrovarti shared a series of videos and pictures on the seventh day of Navratri. She captioned, "Shubho Saptami" by sharing the video of the pandal.

Take a look-

The actress seen wearing an elegant saree shared glimpses of the Durga Puja and the food. She captioned, "Food Approved..." She also poses with Rani Mukherjee during the pandal. Currently, the actress has taken a break from television and is enjoying her time traveling and trying out new things. Recently she was seen trying out an adventure sport.

Apart from Sumona, Shweta Tiwari also posted on her social media wishing fans. She shared a picture of herself in a grey suit with silver jewelry. Choti Bahu actress Rubina Dilaik was also seen in a traditional embroidered sharara as she posted on her Instagram.

Sumona's professional front

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the industry since childhood and did her first film at the age of 11. She featured in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in 1999. After a few years, she did several shows but her breakthrough performance happened in 2011 when she essayed Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Along with this, she even did cameo roles in several films such as Barfi!, Kick, and more.

