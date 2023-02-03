Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishaan Kishan recreate a scene from Roadies that is truly unmissable; Watch

Indian cricketers Ꮪhubman Gill , Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ishaan Kishan have always made headlines owing to their exceptional game on the field. However, their interesting social media posts also keep their fans and followers hooked on their personal and professional lives. The trio recently joined hands to recreate a scene from Roadies and left the netizens in splits. Yesterday, February 2, Ꮪhubman Gill took to his social media handle and dropped a video with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishaan Kishan. Shubman played a contestant who was badly bashed during his audition, while Ishan portrayed the role of Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa who mimics a gorilla in their hotel room and Yuzvendra portrayed another judge Raghu Ram.

In this clip, we see Yuzvendra Chahal , Shubman, and Ishaan sitting in their hotel room and wearing their jersey. The video starts with Chahal saying, "Now you have pissed me." Ishaan angrily stands up from the chair and asks Shubman to show intensity and passion. Reacting to it, Shubman emotionally tells him, “I have that intensity. I have that passion. I will make it, I will definitely make it.” To this, Ishan mimics a gorilla pose, in an attempt to copy Nikhil from the episode and jumps on the bed. Ishaan then asks Shubman to slap himself and as Shubman does it, it is seen that Ishaan also slaps him during their act and again asks him to repeat it. The two walk away with Ishan saying, “Better.” Sharing this clip, Ꮪhubman wrote, "Roadies reloaded via recreating our favourite moment."

Watch Shubman's video here-

Celebs reaction to Shubman's video:

As soon as this video was up on the photo-sharing application, it went viral within a blink of an eye, and fans flooded Shubman's post with their hilarious comments. Along with fans, many popular personalities such as Shivam Mavi, Krunal Himanshu Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, and more dropped laughing emoticons on this trio's video.

Nikhil Chinapa, who was a gang leader in Roadies, also commented on this video and shared his opinion on Ishaan, Shubman, and Yuzvendra's performance in this clip. Nikhil wrote, "Ishan needs to work on his angry gorilla. Shubman is perfect as Nihal. @yuzi_chahal23 my brother, you’re rubbish as Raghu, but you know I love you."

For the unversed, the scene is from the infamous audition round of Roadies. The show is popularly known for providing a platform to celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prince Narula, Bani J, Varun Sood, and many others.

Speaking about Shubman Gill, the Indian Cricketer has made headlines several times owing to his dating rumors with Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan. Recently, during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, the audience was seen teasing Shubman Gill by shouting Sara Ali Khan's name. A video went viral on social media in which the audience is seen shouting 'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho..' After the audience started teasing Shubman, Virat Kohli was seen enjoying it by looking back at the crowd and dancing funnily.