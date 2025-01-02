Shweta Tiwari again showcases her love for books as she kickstarts her new year with this novel; Check out her first read of 2025

Shweta Tiwari, the beloved television actress known for her love of books, is starting the new year in the best way possible—by diving into a new novel. Known for her captivating performances on screen, the actress is equally admired for her passion for reading, often sharing her favorite books with fans on social media. Let's take a look at her first read of the year.

This time, Shweta Tiwari chose Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano as her first read of 2025. The actress shared a glimpse of the novel on her Instagram story, giving her followers a peek into her moment of relaxation. On January 1, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress posted the cover of the book beside a poolside.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's post below:

Currently, Shweta Tiwari is in Singapore, enjoying a family vacation to ring in the new year. Between exploring the vibrant city and spending quality time with her loved ones, she has managed to indulge in her favorite hobby- reading.

On the other hand, on the last day of 2024, Shweta Tiwari posted a series of pictures from her vacation in Universal Studios Singapore. She wrote in the caption, "Last post of the year! Happy New Year Everyone." The photos featured her along with her son, Reyansh, and her mother. Fans showered love int he comment section.

For the unversed, on the personal front, Tiwari is a single mother to a daughter and a son - Palak and Reyansh. Her daughter Palak followed in her mother's footsteps and has made her debut in acting. On the professional front, she rose to fame, portraying Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4.

