Shweta Tiwari and her son Reyansh Kohli spend quality time together as they enjoy amidst nature

Bigg Boss 4 fame Shweta Tiwari is not only a fantastic actress but also serves the role of a mother in a most riveting way. Shweta Tiwari is a well-known name in Indian households. The actress contributed to the making of some of the most dynamic TV serials. Yesterday, on August 6, Shweta shared some videos and photos with her son Reyansh Kohli on her

social media handle.

Shweta Tiwari spends quality time with son Reyansh

On a Sunday, the actress spent time with her son Reyansh. They had a fantastic time together. Shweta and her son were accompanied by some close friends and their children, Aaradhya and Amoha. All of them spent some time under a waterfall together, splashing water and having fun with each other.

Shweta took to her Instagram and shared some videos and pictures of her fun evening with her son and friends.

Take a look at this loving fun evening

Shweta Tiwari's bond with daughter Palak Tiwari

As we all can agree Palak Tiwari, first child of Shweta Tiwari is a mirror image of her mom and this can clearly be seen in the way she gracefully carries herself. The mother-daughter duo shares an impenetrable bond of friendship, love, empathy and most importantly respect.

Few months back in an interview with Mid-day, Palak Tiwari revealed that she is obsessed with her mother. The actress said, “I feel she would be keeping much more tabs on me if she didn't realize I was doing a Salman sir film. But she feels so secure that it's a film with him so everything must be going so smoothly that she doesn't worry as much. Also in general in our relationship, it's not a 50-50. It's a proper ek tarfa pyaar (one-sided love).”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress added, “I'm obsessed with my mom and she just bears me. She has to, because I'm her daughter, but no, I'm obsessed with my mom. I still call her 30 times a day and she ignores most of my calls.”

Shweta Tiwari is a strong and an independent working mother, who always supports her children.

Work-wise, Shweta is best known for playing Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also was a part of Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as a winner. The actress has also participated in Nach Baliye 2 as a contestant and hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3.

