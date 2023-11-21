Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari twin in black as they enjoy family vacation; see PICS

Actress Shweta Tiwari often posts her family pictures and glimpses into her activities on social media. Last night, the television sensation delighted her fans by sharing a sneak peek into her family vacation in the picturesque hills. The actress took to social media to showcase moments of pure joy as she enjoyed quality time with her children, Palak and Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari's vacation pictures

In a series of lovely photos captioned "Me and Mine," Shweta Tiwari exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble. The first photo featured her striking a pose, showcasing her chic style in a black jacket paired with matching trousers and sunglasses. She reminded her fans once again that she never fails to make heads turn, even on vacation.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's posts here:

The following images showed candid family moments as Shweta shared the balcony with her son Reyansh in the second photo. Do not miss the beautiful backdrop in the picture. However, the highlight of the series was the third picture where Shweta's beautiful daughter, Palak Tiwari, joined the mother and son for a perfect family portrait against the scenic hills. Palak also sported a black jacket and dark grey trousers, twinning with her stylish mom.

They also posed just beneath the tree that displays autumn colors. The fall leaves and shades can be seen painting the background as Palak and Reyansh wrapped their arms around each other, with mom Shweta sitting beside them.

The heartwarming moments shared by Shweta Tiwari didn't go unnoticed by her fans, who flooded the comments section with red heart emojis, expressing their admiration for the beautiful family. Some also mentioned how stylish Shweta looks.

Known for her versatile acting skills and charming personality, Shweta Tiwari continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. The actress has numerous popular television shows to her credit and her daughter, Palak is also following in her footsteps. She already made her acting debut in Bollywood. Besides her professional life, her personal life also makes headlines as she is a single mother raising her two kids alone.

