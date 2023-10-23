Shweta Tiwari captures daughter Palak Tiwari during intense workout; jokes about her not eating much

Shweta Tiwari is one of the fittest actresses on TV. She can easily give anyone a run for their money with her stunning looks. Shweta’s daughter and budding actress Palak Tiwari has inherited the charm of her mother. The duo shares an adorable bond and the recent clip posted by Shweta is proof of their cute equation.

Shweta Tiwari gives a peek into Palak Tiwari’s workout

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta Tiwari posted a video featuring her fun banter with Palak Tiwari and her gym trainer. It begins with the actress shooting her daughter as the latter is busy working out. In the background, viewers hear Shweta saying, “Yeh ladki khati nahi hai aur bas exercise karti rehti hai. Mujhe dekh kar hansti rehti hai. Phir kehti hai mein hansti hun (This girl doesn’t eat anything and keeps doing exercise. She always smiles looking at me and then says that I do it).”

As Palak sees the camera rolling on her, she gets up, starts laughing, and comes closer to the lens. She acts as if she is hitting the camera. Post this, the frame changes and Shweta begins capturing her trainer. She reveals that he has increased 10 kgs in each of her sets. Palak interrupts at this point and alleges her mom of taking long rests while working out. She quotes, “The fact is that we both were tortured and you’re sitting here resting when I was working out.” Shweta responds to her daughter and says, “I was not resting. He made me sit here because he was fixing something there.”

Here’s a glimpse of Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram story

About Shweta Tiwari

Personally, Shweta Tiwari is a mother to two wonderful children, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Tiwari. While Palak is her child from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary, Reyansh was born to Shweta and her second husband Abhinav Kohli. Following the footsteps of her mother, Palak ventured into acting and made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Professionally, Shweta Tiwari has a widely acclaimed career. She gained prominence after playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has featured in shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Main Hoon Aparajita, among others. Apart from fiction, Shweta has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.